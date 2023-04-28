5 Footwear options for men to pair with western and ethnic wear

Our footwears make dressing for any occasion a complete snap. If you ever want to appear effortlessly stylish, pick the footwear that complements your ensemble. While finding something that matches a casual outfit is relatively easier, we are often left confused when pairing footwear with ethnic and formal looks. If you need help picking the footwear, Harshwardhan Patwardhan, Founder, Chappers gives a quick guide to choose a best suitable footwear for every occasion and every outfit.

Leather Mules

Leather mules in tan, black, and brown shades are a celebrity favorite and offer a fashion statement like no other. Men who do not want to invest in multiple shoes and want something familiar for ethnic and casual wear can undoubtedly go for mules without a second thought. This footwear option differs from typical mojadis and accurately features the essence of Indian artistry. For versatility, go for a style with minimal embellishment.

Fusion Moccasins

Made of deerskin or soft leather, you need moccasin shoes this season. Moccasins are closed-toe shoes and look best when teamed with indo-western outfits. They can even be a smart alternative to your usual leather shoes that you pair below semi-formal or smart formal looks. Moreover, fusion moccasins are available in various designs and colors, including brown, blue, and maroon, making them perfect for ethnic outfits.

Suede Chukka

Chukkas have emerged in popularity in recent years and are here to stay for a long time. They are round-toe, minimal, and ankle-length, with just two or three lace eyelets, and not big on embellishments or embroidery. Chukkas are an excellent substitute for sneakers and have the most striking texture that is hard to find in other patterns. Pair it with a leather or sporty jacket, chinos, and a polo t-shirt; you will turn heads with your overall appearance. So, if you ever plan to invest in chukkas, go for a beige or tan tone as the next addition to your footwear wardrobe.

Kolhapuri Flats

Kolhapuris is an ideal choice to carry a traditional Indian look, say a kurta or sherwani with dhoti pants. They are comfortable, trendy, and available in many styles and colors. The best part; they are apt for everyday wear and festivities and are durable enough to last you for years. Besides wearing them under typical traditional outfits, you can also wear them under casual shirts or t-shirts with denim. You will never go wrong with Kolhapuris, I assure you!

Leather Sandals

Strappy leather sandals never go out of fashion and are the most classic and comforting footwear. Every man, regardless of age, must have at least one pair of leather sandals in the closet for sure. Wear them with t-shirts, shirts, shorts, or kurtas, and the sandals will go well with all these outfits and adapt to the changing trends. If you are convinced to purchase sandals, consider a minimal pair in standard colors like black or brown.

With so many options available at one’s disposal, men can walk and talk like royalty without being conscious about mismatching their outfits and footwear. Identify your taste in fashion and go on a footwear shopping spree because your shoes define your personality!