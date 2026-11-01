5 Early Blood Sugar Takeaways For Young Professionals

Young professionals these days have a lot to worry about. As they grow older, health troubles start cropping up, leaving lasting effects on their well-being. It is essential to focus on them early to avoid worsening health later. One such issue is blood sugar. There are early takeaways for young professionals for a long and healthy life.

Dr Rahul Mehrotra, Chief of NIC and Clinical Cardiology at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, points out that many people think blood sugar issues only matter later in life. But he explains that chronic stress, irregular meals, poor sleep, and lack of physical activity raise metabolic risks over time.

He also refers to the Young Workforce Heart Health Report 2026, which found that blood sugar problems among employees increased by 4.3 percentage points since 2023. This shows why early monitoring and preventive care are important, rather than waiting for symptoms to appear.

Deepak Pal, a Sports & Functional Nutritionist at SENS Clinic, says long hours of sitting, irregular meals, high stress, and poor sleep are common for young professionals. He warns that this lifestyle can lead to weight gain and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, especially for those with a family history or other risk factors. High blood sugar and diabetes often result from a mix of lifestyle, genetics, and metabolism.

To lower future risks, young professionals should build healthy habits and get regular checkups before symptoms rise.

The warning signs

Pal says that someone can have high blood sugar or even type 2 diabetes without any obvious early symptoms. Still, there are signs that point to high blood sugar. “Persistent thirst and frequent trips to the washroom can indicate elevated blood glucose and are often accompanied by waking up at night to urinate. There are other signs such as unusual fatigue, unexplained weight loss, blurred vision and slow healing that can be associated with uncontrolled blood sugar,” he states.

These symptoms do not always mean someone has diabetes, but they are important warning signs that should not be ignored.

Dr Mehrotra also stresses the importance of regular screening. “Young professionals should not rely solely on how they feel or their body weight to assess their metabolic health. Even individuals with a normal BMI may have elevated blood glucose, blood pressure or cholesterol levels,” he says.

If routine checks show anything unusual, discuss it with a qualified doctor. It is better to catch potential risks early than to ignore the signs and let problems develop.

What to do

Diet: Pal sees a focus on eating a balanced diet with the right amount of rice, roti, and other carbohydrate-rich foods. “Limit intake of sugar, refined snacks and highly processed foods,” he suggests. Include high-fibre vegetables and protein before carbohydrates to reduce post-meal glucose spikes. Always pair carbohydrates with lean proteins, fibre, and healthy fats to lower sugar absorption.

Exercise: Pal wants everyone to aim for a more active lifestyle by mixing physical activities like walking, swimming or yoga into daily schedules. Work out at gyms whenever possible. Ensure the workout suits your needs. At work, take ten-minute breaks to move around and do small exercises, especially after lunch. Your weight gets managed, and sugar absorption goes down.

Daily Schedule: “Maintaining regular sleep timings and getting adequate sleep goes a long way in maintaining a healthy body,” Pal mentions. Eating on time helps nutrients to get absorbed, and erratic eating doesn’t affect blood sugar levels. Stay hydrated, especially before your caffeine kick, to avoid dehydration, which might look like sugar levels increasing.

Routine Checkups: Dr Mehrotra is all for periodic screening for blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. He calls them important and bases them on individual risk factors and medical advice. “Ultimately, prevention depends on combining regular monitoring with timely medical advice and consistent lifestyle changes.”

When blood sugar levels are regularised early by young professionals, good health as one age becomes truly healthy.