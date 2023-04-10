5 art pieces for your home to bring prosperity

What you see, you create. Creating wealth in life is possible by implementing valuable tips for the right art pieces for your home. Though you can get the desired results, the greatness of each art piece is that you don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket. Kapil Goel, Founder of Exotic India Art suggests five artifacts are known to bring prosperity to home. Here are out five picks.

Superfine Peaceful Shakyamuni Buddha Brass Statue

Indulge in the serenity and tranquility of this exquisite brass statue of Shakyamuni Buddha. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, this masterpiece radiates a sense of peace and calm, making it a perfect addition to any home. According to Buddhist beliefs, having a Buddha statue in your home can attract prosperity, harmony, and positive energy. With its impeccable craftsmanship and reasonable price, this art piece is a steal!

Nataraja Dancing Shiva in Bronze

Experience the dynamic and graceful movement of Lord Shiva with this awe-inspiring Nataraja or Dancing Shiva bronze sculpture. A revered symbol of cosmic dance representing creation and destruction, this masterpiece will add a touch of divinity to your home. Its intricate details and mesmerising charm make it a standout art piece that won't break the bank. Embrace the auspiciousness and prosperity it brings to your home with this budget-friendly gem!

Lord Shiva Painting with Frame

Enrich your home with the captivating allure of this Lord Shiva painting with a frame. This artwork is a perfect blend of artistic finesse and spiritual significance, depicting the powerful Hindu god in all his glory. The vibrant colors and intricate details of this painting make it a stunning addition to any room, infusing it with a sense of divinity and prosperity. With its reasonable price and exquisite craftsmanship, this art piece is a true masterpiece that will leave you in awe.

Brass Tree of Life with Stand

Invite abundance, fertility, and prosperity into your home with this mesmerizing Brass Tree of Life sculpture. Its intricate design and meticulous craftsmanship make it a unique and eye-catching addition to your home decor. This art piece comes with a stand, making it a convenient and meaningful choice for enhancing the prosperity of your home. Add a touch of elegance and positivity to your space with this budget-friendly treasure!

Tortoise Lamp Vastu

Elevate your home decor with this exquisite Tortoise Lamp, considered an auspicious symbol of good luck, prosperity, and longevity in Vastu Shastra. Made of brass, this functional and decorative art piece exudes charm and elegance. Its warm and inviting glow will create a cozy ambiance in your home, while inviting positive energy and abundance. With its unique design and budget-friendly price, this lamp is a must-have for those seeking to enhance the prosperity of their home.

