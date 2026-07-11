4 Supercars All Set To Usher In A New Era Of Luxury And Performance

Lamborghini Urus SE Performante | Pic: Lamborghini

India’s luxury auto space is getting competitive, wooing the high spenders. Yet, the world’s most supercar manufacturers are keeping the gears churning, finding inspiration in the past but staying relevant. One thing is sure: craftsmanship and performance are not going quietly into the electric age. Here are four supercars redefining the automotive conversation in 2026.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta

Pics: Rolls Royce

To celebrate British sailing heritage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled Phantom Regatta, a one-of-one Phantom Extended commission. The luxury saloon car will be unveiled at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The exterior is finished in Regatta Blue, a deep marine tone, and English White, applied as a hand-laid two-tone treatment, designed to replicate the moment when a yacht’s hull meets the water.

The colours of the interiors also evoke a yacht under full sail. The front is appointed in Navy Blue leather; the rear suite is finished in Grace White, suggesting sailcloth and wake, and the RR monograms are embroidered in Turchese. The centrepiece of the interior is a hand-painted Gallery artwork, named Watercolour, created by the marque’s in-house artist using specially developed paints on an open-pore wooden substrate.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale

Pics: Ferrari

Italian automobile behemoth, Ferrari has introduced a limited-edition special series of the Ferrari 12Cilindri. With a limited run of 1499 vehicles, the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale brings back manual driving while retaining all the advantages of Ferrari’s dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

The naturally aspirated V12 engine builds on Ferrari’s Tailor Made personalisation programme, offering exclusive specifications. The car combines the driving emotions typical of Ferrari Gran Turismo models from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with the most advanced contemporary technology, aiming to make the interaction between driver and car even more direct.

Lamborghini Urus SE Performante

Automobili Lamborghini has introduced the high-performance derivative of the plug-in hybrid Super SUV, Urus SE Performante. A 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a permanent-magnet electric motor powers the vehicle. Aesthetically, the super SUV has sharp and sculpted lines while the functional aerodynamics reinforces the synergy between performance and design operate in perfect synergy. The new carbon-fibre hood has a central power dome that recalls Lamborghini heritage, while the omega-shaped graphic signature and redesigned air intakes emphasise its road presence.

Bugatti Tourbillon

Pic: Bugatti

Announced in 2024, Bugatti Tourbillon will define the car manufacturer’s new era with an all-new platform, a naturally aspirated V16 engine, three electric motors and a hybrid powertrain producing 1,800 HP in total. Only 250 of this model will be built. The prototype underwent serious testing in the harsh environs of Arjeplog in Sweden. The marque inaugurated its newest La Manufacture in Molsheim, where it also rolled out the pre-production Bugatti Tourbillon.