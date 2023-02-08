4 reasons why it matters to replace our plastic cutlery with biodegradable one as a path to sustainability

Plastic disposables have long been a major option for household disposal instead of ceramic cutlery for various occasions. However, though a convenient option, they often clash with the objective of sustainability. The recent focus on environmental sustainability has brought attention to the harmful effects of plastic disposables and prompted an increased interest in biodegradable tableware.

“Disposable plastic products have posed a detrimental impact on the environment for decades now, with estimates showing that around nine million metric tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean each year. Hence, plastic disposables are not a viable long-term solution, as plastic makes up more than 80% of marine litter, and 70% of that plastic comes from disposables like plastic cutlery. As a result, plastic disposables must be replaced with disposables made from biodegradable resources that are simultaneously eco-friendly and have pragmatic usage,” says Rahul Singh , Co-founder EcoSoul Home.

He says that the imperative for sustainability has become essential, and as biodiversity and environmental loss are becoming more widely recognised, it is essential to implement sustainable practices. As a matter of fact, a gradual step towards sustainability would be the use of biodegradable cutlery. “Biodegradable cutlery is a sustainable alternative because it is made of organic materials such as corn starch, sugarcane, or bamboo, which decompose over time into safe and environmentally friendly compounds in the soil,” adds Rahul and shares some of the primary advantages of using biodegradable cutlery.



Reduce Environmental Impact

Biodegradable cutlery can be a great way to reduce our environmental impact by reducing the waste in landfills and oceans and contributing to a healthier, more sustainable environment for all. By switching to biodegradable cutlery, we can reduce our reliance on single-use plastic items and make a positive contribution to the planet while still enjoying the convenience of disposable cutlery.

Also, biodegradable cutlery eliminates the use of plastic disposables, which cause environmental disruptions such as pollution of land, air, and water due to their non-degradable nature. Hence, biodegradable cutlery is a simple but effective way to make a difference in our environment.

Secure with food

Biodegradable cutlery is free from radical pollutants and is a much more environmentally friendly option compared to plastic cutlery. Contrary to some forms of plastic disposables, biodegradable tableware is safe for food use, as it does not leach chemicals into food. When exposed to heat, plastic plates, and food containers release toxic chemicals that contaminate your food. Thus, cutlery and plates made of biodegradable materials don't contaminate the environment and are even safe for use with food. Biodegradable cutlery is a much more sensible choice for those who are conscious of their environmental impact and their health.

Encourages environmentally conscious behavior

Using biodegradable cutlery encourages people to be more environmentally conscious of their actions and think twice before disposing of plastic, promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle. The pragmatic use of biodegradable tableware supports a future that is more sustainable and lessens the damage caused to the environment.

What's more, switching to biodegradable cutlery can diminish the carbon footprint associated with the manufacture and disposal of conventional plastic cutlery. Additionally, by depreciating the reliance on non-renewable resources, biodegradable cutlery helps to reduce the use of finite resources.

Diminish the carbon footprint

As sustainable and eco-friendly practises become an integral part of everyday life, it is essential to use biodegradable disposable tableware that decomposes easily, unlike plastic disposables. Therefore, switching to biodegradable tableware from plastic is one gradual action one can take to reduce their carbon footprint. In connection with this, compared to conventional plastic cutlery, biodegradable cutlery typically has a lower carbon footprint during production and disposal, making it a more environmentally friendly choice.

