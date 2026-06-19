4 Father’s Day experiences to celebrate the real hero of your life

A theatrical day with Cats

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats is on from June 17 to June 28 at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s The Grand Theatre Stage. Celebrate with the whole family on Father’s Day by booking tickets to the Broadway show that launched its international tour with Mumbai as its first destination.

Tailored for him

What better than indulging your old man with a bespoke tailoring experience at the Italian menswear house Canali? With Stefanos Tsitsipas, Canali’s expert tailor from Italy, who flies in from Italy a few times a year, Me by CANALI is your chance to get the best of their exclusive Made to Measure service. Head to the Jio World Plaza store on Sunday and ensure he walks out with a personalised wardrobe.

For the love of spirits

Swap the usual dinner plan for something far more spirited this Father’s Day. Plan an exclusive trip for your dad at Diageo India’s immersive Flavour Lab in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Launched under The Good Craft Co, this one-of-a-kind experience will take him deep into the world of Indian craft spirits through guided tastings, masterclasses, and interactive walkthroughs.

A day out with art

Book his calendar for the launch of the new Gallery Maxima opening at Mumbai’s Kitab Mahal later this month. The gallery’s inaugural exhibition is a solo presentation by Mumbai-born artist Maithili Chaturvedi, titled Dream Girl. The series of oil paintings on velvet takes a look at iconic women from Hindi cinema, exploring themes of femininity, desire, memory, and spectatorship through a contemporary lens.