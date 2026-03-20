4 Cities Every Stationery Lover Must Visit

Japanese paper lantern installation at Ginza Itoya storefront | pic: Instagram/Itoya

Every year, Japan hosts Bungu Joshi Haku, a one-of-a-kind stationery festival that witnesses more than 500000 visitors swoon over an incredible collection of ‘kawai’ pens, pencils, paper, notebook and other writing and journaling materials. They also award the most innovative products. This year, the Japanese Stationery Awards grand prize went to Japanese stationery brand Laconic’s Solid Write mechanical pencil for its precision-balanced design and engineered simplicity.

Laconic’s Solid Write mechanical pencil, winner of the 2026 Japanese Stationery Awards grand prize | pic: Instagram/Laconic

The results and interest in the Far East have a ripple effect throughout the globe as trends capture the imaginations of stationery lovers. There is comfort in the tactile nature of holding a pen and scribbling on paper—it is why journaling has become a mindfulness tool. If stationery gives you pleasure, check out these four cities for the ultimate gratification.

Tokyo, Japan

Japanese paper lantern installation at Ginza Itoya storefront | pic: Instagram/Itoya

The cultural focus on meticulous perfection has led Japan to be a frontrunner on stationery innovation. The country’s origami, calligraphy and painting heritage further adds to this phenomenon. This is amply visible at the various stationery shops that cater to all your needs. In Tokyo, the stationery experience is incomplete without a visit to Ginza Itoya. A giant red paper clip marks the entrance to the whopping 12-storied stationery store. Other niche shops are tucked in street corners like Papier Labo, Haibara and Giovanni Kichijoji. The Tokyo edition of Bungu Joshi Haku is also set for June 11-14, 2026.

Seoul, South Korea

Inside the Point of View store in Seoul | pic: Instagram/Point of view

Koreans have a comparatively young culture when it comes to stationery, but it is very vivid and impactful today. Korean aesthetics veers towards pastels with Korean pop culture references. 10x10 started as a stationery e-commerce business but has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Seoul. The brand is known for its stationery merchandise for franchises like Hello Kitty, Peanuts, and Kuromi. On the other end of the spectrum is Point of View store, a mature space that treats its SKUs as an inspiration for artistic minds. Spread across three floors, the stationery shop goes beyond traditional offerings. Look beyond the pens and notebooks, they offer exquisite home décor, curios and books on sale.

Florence, Italy

Known as the birthplace of the Renaissance movement, Florence is where art, architecture and literature pivoted towards the ornate and gilded. It is no surprise that this creative shift is also reflected in papermaking, bookbinding, writing and art paraphernalia. The Florentine motif is the foundation of Baroque art and architecture. The city is peppered with true artisanal workshops like Il Papiro, where handmade paper is still made using methods and techniques of the 17th century. Similarly, Signum Firenze is continuing the artisanal legacy through handmade leather-bound notebooks. They also offer calligraphy tools, quills and more.

London, UK

Soothing interiors for Present and Correct stationery store | Pic: Building Narratives

Stationers have a long history in the UK. London was home to the guild of text writers, illuminators, bookbinders, and booksellers, who were set up with the advent of printing, the Stationers’ Company. A main trade today has led to serious hobbyists lining up for the best products. Present & Correct, a London-based stationery brand, started in 2009 with vintage-themed stationery and later opened a store in 2012. From erasers to paper clips and notebooks to desk accessories, the store is a soothing space. There is also London Graphic Center that started as a specialist art materials shop in 1973 and has evolved as a hub of creativity for artists, makers, journalers, etc.