3 things to do in the Philippines from scratch

The Philippines is an amazing and vibrant country with a wealth of unique experiences waiting to be discovered, so if you found a Coron Palawan package deal , you should definitely take it. From stunning beaches and lush jungles, to bustling cities and incredible food, there's something for everyone in the Philippines. If you're looking for a truly unique experience, why not try something from scratch? Here are three of the best activities to do in the Philippines that require no prior knowledge or preparation.

1) Go on a food trip

Food is an integral part of any travel experience , and the Philippines is no exception. The nation’s cuisine is full of mouth-watering flavours and unique dishes. From traditional street food to innovative fine dining restaurants, there is something for everyone in the Philippines. When embarking on a food trip to the Philippines, it is important to sample a variety of dishes from across the country. Start off by sampling the street food, which is often the cheapest way to get a taste of local cuisine. Popular dishes include kare-kare (stewed oxtail with vegetables), balut (boiled duck egg with a partially developed embryo) and sisig (pork dish made with liver, onion and chilli peppers). Seafood is also a specialty in the Philippines, so make sure to visit one of the country’s many seafood restaurants. From fried fish dishes to exotic seafood soups, there is something for everyone when it comes to seafood. Finally, don’t forget to try some of the delicious desserts that are popular in the Philippines. One of the most famous desserts is halo-halo, which is a combination of shaved ice, evaporated milk, coconut jelly and various fruits and beans.

2) Visit the beaches

The Philippines is an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, so it’s no surprise that it is home to some of the world’s most stunning beaches . From powdery white sand to crystal clear waters, there’s something for everyone in the Philippines. If you’re looking for a classic beach vacation, head to Boracay. This small island is famous for its stunning white sand beaches and vibrant nightlife. Here, you can swim in the crystal clear waters or lounge in one of the many beach bars. If you’re looking for a more remote beach experience, head to Palawan. This long island is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Here, you can spend your days exploring hidden coves and lagoons, snorkelling among colourful fish, and enjoying the beautiful sunsets.

3) Take a nature hike

When visiting the Philippines, one of the most thrilling experiences you can have is to take a nature hike . The Philippines is home to a wealth of unique natural wonders, from majestic mountains and lush jungles to hidden waterfalls and diverse wildlife. Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline-filled adventure or just a peaceful stroll through the great outdoors, there’s something here for everyone. When it comes to nature hikes, there’s no shortage of trails in the Philippines. From easy day hikes to more challenging multi-day treks, you’ll be sure to find something that suits your needs. Some of the most popular hikes include Mt. Pulag in Luzon, Marlboro Country in Mindoro, and Mt. Apo in Davao. All of these trails offer stunning views and breathtaking landscapes.

