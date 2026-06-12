3 Most Talked About Gourmet Launches In June 2026

Foodstories opens in Mumbai

Food retail innovators Avni and Ashni Biyani have debuted Foodstories in Mumbai’s Bandra this month. Spread across two levels, the aisles are stocked with the best ingredients sourced locally, while speciality products are imported. The store is designed to be a food, well-being and community hub. Apart from shopping for Grade A produce, Foodstories Bandra has introduced a collection of original concepts, including That Grocery Café with a shelf-to-plate vision; That Bev Bar, focused on hydration and coffee runs; and That Bake Shop, led by Chef Dean Rodrigues and offers the viral croissant tissue bread. There is also a fresh pasta bar led by Chef Aabhas Mehrotra; The Tea Library with a varied collection of exotic and blended teas, and a working flour mill in collaboration with Two Brothers Organic Farms. Foodstories is housed alongside Broadway, the new-age experiential retail destination with 200+ homegrown, digital-first and international brands.

Veronica’s second stop

After successful run in Bandra, the three-year-old sandwich shop has crossed the Bandra Worli Sea Link to open its second outpost in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. Veronica’s continues to captivate hungry diners with classics like the pastrami sandwich and smash burger. Chef Hussain Shahzad, Executive Chef, has played around with new sandwiches like the Frenchie Banh Mi with layers of pork char siu, smoked ham, pickles, and pork floss nestled in a flaky croissant; and Fish-O-Fillet, which is his take on the renowned fast-food burger. The sandwiches are paired with a well-curated wine programme and equally innovative cocktail menu.

Bengaluru’s largest experiential cafe

Spread over 9000 sq ft, homegrown coffee roasters, Maverick & Farmer, has opened its largest outlet in Bengaluru’s Kothanur. Set inside a restored residence in North Bengaluru, apart from the central café, the space is also a home to a live roastery, coffee academy and retail experience. The live roastery sits beside the café, separated by a glass wall visible from different corners of the space. The coffee beans are sourced from estates across India. The coffees are a great showcase of the beans and experimentation like the Clarified Cappuccino.