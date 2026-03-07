25+ Happy Women's Day Wishes, Messages & Greetings In Hindi | महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ Quotes To Share With Lovely Ladies Around You |

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to honour the achievements, strength and contributions of women across the world. The day is a reminder to appreciate the incredible women in our lives, from mothers and sisters to friends and colleagues, who inspire us with their resilience, courage and determination.

Sharing heartfelt wishes and messages is a meaningful way to express gratitude and celebrate the spirit of womanhood. Here are some thoughtful one-line International Women’s Day wishes in Hindi that you can send to the inspiring women around you and make their day even more special.

25+ Happy Women's Day Wishes and Messages in Hindi: