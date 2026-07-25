25+ Ashadhi Ekadashi Wishes, Messages In Marathi: आषाढी एकादशीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! Quotes & Greetings To Share On WhatsApp With Friends & Family |

Ashadhi Ekadashi, one of the most sacred festivals in Maharashtra, is being celebrated today, July 25. Dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, the day marks the culmination of the revered Pandharpur Wari, where lakhs of devotees and Warkaris undertake a spiritual pilgrimage while chanting devotional hymns. On this auspicious occasion, share heartfelt Ashadhi Ekadashi wishes, quotes, and greetings with your friends and family to spread the spirit of faith, devotion, and positivity.