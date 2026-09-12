18th BRICS Summit: Jaipur Company Prepares Special Silver-Plated Tableware For Dignitaries Arriving In Delhi, Highlighting Hospitality

Jaipur Company Prepares Special Silver-Plated Tableware For Dignitaries | X

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The preparations are not limited to diplomatic meetings and elaborate security arrangements. India’s traditional craftsmanship is also finding a place in the summit’s hospitality, with a Jaipur-based company preparing special silver-plated tableware for dignitaries attending the high-profile gathering.

The specially crafted tableware reflects Rajasthan’s rich metalwork tradition while adding a touch of Indian elegance to the dining experience planned for visiting leaders and delegates. From plates and bowls to serving pieces, the collection has been designed to combine functionality with traditional craftsmanship.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Jaipur company prepares silver-plated tableware

A Jaipur-based company, Aruns Group of Companies, has prepared special tableware and cutlery for the dignitaries, highlighting the hospitality tradition of India. The collection looks particularly suited to Indian ceremonial dining and festive occasions. Many pieces feature ornate silverworks rather than minimalist everyday designs. Larger decorative bowls and covered containers appear to be intended for serving food. According to the CEO of Arun Group of Companies, the concept and product designs are tailored to the specific dishes being served.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The initiative also highlights how major international events can provide a platform for India’s heritage crafts and skilled artisans. Jaipur, known globally for its jewellery, handicrafts and traditional metalwork, has long been associated with intricate artisanal techniques passed down through generations.

Showcasing Indian craftsmanship

The silver-plated tableware and cutlery are expected to add a distinctly Indian character to the hospitality arrangements for BRICS delegates. Beyond serving food, the handcrafted pieces represent an effort to bring Indian artistic traditions into an international diplomatic setting. It includes numerous bowls, trays, plates, glasses, ornamental vessels, containers and much more.

These special silver-plated tableware and cutlery items have been prepared for the dignitaries arriving at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. They not only highlight hospitality but are also a showcase of India’s craftsmanship, reflecting the country’s tradition of blending art, culture and everyday life.