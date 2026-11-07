12 Premium Diwali Gifts Worth the Splurge

Mira Kapoor’s gifting selection at Foodstories |

It is the season of feasting and gifting, and while we’ve moved away from dry fruits and soan papdi, there is a lot more innovation and creativity when it comes to taste buds. Here are some fun and curious treats that make for great Diwali gifts.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Festive Blend

In a first for Johnnie Walker, the ultra-premium Blue Label has globally launched a Festive Blend inspired by India’s rich culinary heritage. Crafted by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker using rare liquids from over 10 million casks, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Festive Blend brings together notes of cardamom, saffron, rosewater and citrus, balanced by honey, chocolate-dipped fruit, warm spices and hints of smoke. Perfect to make an impression at your Diwali party.

Yauatcha House of Fortune patisserie collection

Bring home Yauatcha India’s festive patisserie collection, House of Fortune, for your Diwali spread. Co-created with Giggling Monkey Studio, the collection has macarons, mooncakes and petits gâteaux, designed around the idea of a fantastical supermarket filled with delightful treats. The Chocolate Fudge, Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie, Peach Melba and sugar-free Mangosteen and Pink Dragon mousse with cream cheese ice cream.

Smoke Lab Popcorn vodka

Head to Delhi’s award-winning bar, AABBCC, to try the limited-edition Smoke Lab Popcorn vodka created in partnership with Jairaj Singh Solanki, founder of AABBCC. Those who love caramel popcorn will find the comforting taste combined in Smoke Lab’s premium rice vodka base. The vodka will initially be available exclusively at AABBCC before rolling out to other cities.

Dzurt’s Diwali treats

Jaipur-based patissier and founder of Dzurt Chef Tejasvi Chandela has introduced a festive collection that combines classic Indian flavours such as Kaju Katli, Saffron Kulfi and Rose Gulkand into handcrafted chocolates, macarons and cakes. With Jaipur-inspired festive packaging, these treats also make great Diwali gifts.

Glenfiddich x Rajesh Pratap Singh limited-edition packs

Glenfiddich partners with designer Rajesh Pratap Singh for a limited-edition festive gifting collection spanning its 12, 15 and 18 Year Old expressions. Blending Scottish heritage with contemporary Indian design, the editions feature bespoke pocket squares, stag brooches and button sets.

GianChand Diwali Gifting Collection

GianChand, premium Indian single malt whisky from Jammu, has an exclusive Diwali gifting collection for its three expressions: Signature, Adambaraa and Manshaa. Inspired by the brand’s ‘The Pursuit of Craft’ campaign, the packaging draws inspiration from the infinity symbol, representing the continuous pursuit of excellence and a legacy that evolves with time.

Indian Accent festive desserts

Progressive Indian restaurant Indian Accent, every year for the festive season, creates decadent treats, the Doda Burfi Treacle Tart and Badam Halwa Pie, available as part of its gifting selection. These are high-impact Diwali gifting choices, but they would also add a grand flourish on your dessert table.

Palāsā cream liqueur

Everyone loves a good cream liqueur; tapping into this interest, an India-focused and inspired cream liqueur, Palāsā, has launched in India. Born in India, blended and bottled in the Netherlands, the liqueur is built on saffron, rose, cardamom, black pepper and other Indian ingredients.

Mira Kapoor’s gifting selection at Foodstories

Foodstories has launched its Festive Gift & Hosting Guide — A Joy of Gifting — as a way of exploring gifting, entertaining and contemporary festive culture. This edition features Mira Rajput Kapoor’s philosophy of gifting with a selection of thoughtful, edible and useful gifts chosen for the way people actually live, all available for purchase at Foodstories.

Fairmont Mumbai’s Diwali Gifting Collection

Blending traditional mithai with handcrafted chocolates, artisanal snacks and festive keepsakes, the Fairmont Festive hamper features millet cookies, chocolate-covered nuts, innovative chikkis, a 12-piece mithai box, scented candle and decorative toran.

Monarch festive edition pack

As Diwali ushers in winter, gift a bottle of Monarch Legacy Edition, a premium Indian sipping brandy, as an out-of-the-box choice. The limited-edition Festive Edition pack draws on the elegance of French châteaux and the grandeur of Indian palaces. The liquid combines French grape brandy distillation techniques with the warmth of Indian oak ageing, offering notes of rich fruit, warm vanilla and subtle spice.

Vanilla Miel’s Diwali Edit

Vanilla Miel’s ode to India’s artisans has resulted in a collection of festive confections for their Diwali Edit. The Contours of India, for instance, is a chocolate gifting box inspired by the country’s artistic traditions and Vedah reimagines familiar Indian mithai flavours through contemporary patisserie. The collection offers a thoughtful way to mark Diwali with a touch of craftsmanship and indulgence.