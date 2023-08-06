11 New Restaurants In Mumbai To Bookmark This Monsoon

Kokum Bar and Lounge

This high energy, entertaining restaurant with live band and DJ on weekends is a new hangout place in Vasai. With a focus on bringing authentic flavors and providing a memorable dining experience, Kokum is the go-to destination for food enthusiasts. Some of their best serving dishes are Kulfi kebab, KBL chicken, and Lamb Chop.

Where: Vasai

When: 6 pm to 12 am

Cost for two: 1,200 + approx

Bohoba

This newest Instagrammable spot Bohoba presents and eclectic mix of gourmet comfort food and hand craftet cocktails. The restaurant is inspired by the bohemian spirit promising an authentic and spirited dining experience for everyone who steps in. Their extensive menu offers bets of global cuisine.

Where: Malad West

When: 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

Cost for two: Rs 1,500 + approx

Affogato

This unique three-in-one gelateria will transport you to the cobbled streets of Florence where you will get to experience the offerings of an authentic Italian pâtisserie, gelateria and café, all under one roof, right here in Mumbai. The gelato here is prepared using imported natural ingredients such as vanilla beans from Madagascar, blueberries from South America, strawberries from Egypt and pistachios from Sicily. They also have keto-friendly options available for the fitness enthusiasts.

Where: Khar West

When: 10 am to 12 am

Cost for two: 500 + approx

NOMI

Nestled in the heart of the city, Nomi offers delicious Mediterranean food and crafted cocktails. Must-try dishes include the Rigatoni Sisciliana, a zesty pasta with zucchini, chilies, ricotta, and preserved lemons.

Where: Andheri West

When: 7.30 pm onwards

Cost for two: Rs 1,500 + approx

Vivi Italian Kitchen & Bar

The new restaurant specialises in pizzas. They also serve authentic Italian Lasagne Alla Napoletana. This poolside restaurant is sure to transport your to Italy with its architecture

Where: Thane West

When: 12 pm to 1 am

Cost for two: Rs 1,300 + for two approx

Sante Spa Cuisine

One of India's pioneering wellness-driven restaurants, Sante Spa Cuisine offers fresh and healthy ingredients making the food taste delicious. The place has now opened in Bandra Kurla Complex

Where: BKC

When: 11 am to 11 pm

Cost for two: Rs 2,100 + approx

Kebab Bae

Hyderabad comes to Mumbai with Kebab Bae. Some of their best served delicacies are Khubani ka meetha and Mirchi Salan. The place gives you the vibes of Hyderabas. Don't miss to try the iconi Hyderabadi biryani

Where: Pali Hil, Bandra West

When: Wednesday to Monday; 6 pm to 1:30 am

Cost for two: Rs 1,300 + approx

Circle Sixty 69

Shout out to all the artists there. This restaurant is a place where you create not only art but memories. Nibble of some delectables while you explore the art pieces of MF Hussain, FN Souza and more. Their must try is 69-layered lasagna

Where: Worli

When: 10 am to 11 pm

Cost for two: Rs 3,000 approx

The Cacao Mill By Subko

This restaurant is like a chocolate factory. For all the chocoholics this is a must visit place.

When: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Colaba

Cost for two: Rs 600 + approx

Naga Belly

Northeastern cuisine is sorely underrepresented and Mumbai is not an exception. But remedying that is Naga Belly. Bringing you authentic Naga flavours at affordable prices, this joint is set on levelling the culinary field. Try their Pork Momos for a burst of flavours!

Where: Andheri West

When: 1 PM to 10:30 PM; Tuesday to Sunday

Cost: ₹500 for two approx

Paul & Mike

Another place for chocoholics that takes you on a decadent trip to the world of chocolates. Some of their specialties are brownies and moose.

Where: Kemps Corner

When: 11 am to 11 pm

Cost for two: Rs 600 + approx

