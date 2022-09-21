e-Paper Get App
HomeLegal'Where is the nation heading': SC comes down heavily upon TV channels on issue of hate speech

September 21, 2022
'Where is the nation heading': SC comes down heavily upon TV channels on issue of hate speech | PTI

Supreme Court came down heavily upon TV channels on the issue of hate speech and asked “where is the nation heading?”

"Hate speeches cannot be allowed; those indulging in hate speech are not being dealt with firmly; it is the duty of the anchor to see that hate speech by a speaker to their show is not allowed," said Supreme Court judge Justice KM Joseph.

The Bench also said that the law against hate speech is the need of the hour and further asked “why is Centre treating this like a trivial issue?”

As per the report by NDTV, the court bserved that “Political parties are making capital out of it and TVs are acting as platforms."

I&B minister Anurag Thakur slams TV channels for polarising debates
