West Bengal: HC directs to form SIT to probe Mominpur violence | ANI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed to form a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the violence of the Mominpur violence of October 9 where two sections of groups clashed against each other.

The SIT will be headed by the Kolkata Commissioner of Police. The court also asked the police to ensure that no further violence takes place.

The court also directed the state government to report on the compensation measures taken for the losses suffered.

The division bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy also mentioned that a mandatory report to the Central Government under section 6 of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act is required for it to decide whether an investigation by the central agency is required or not. The division bench also asked the state government about bomb explosions during the clashes.

However, the report submitted by the state government mentioned that three out of five FIRs registered in the case were under the Explosive Substances Act.

The division bench of the court also directed the state to file a report within 2 weeks after the reopening of the Court after vacation.

Talking to the media, CP Vineet Goyal said that five criminal cases have been registered concerning the Mominpur violence out of which 3 are related to the Explosive Substances Act.

“45 people have been arrested. There are no major injuries or loss of lives and even damage to properties. Some sustained minor injuries and shops were damaged. Compensation for the same has been provided. We urge that no one should put provocative things on social media or else steps will be taken against them,” said the Commissioner of police.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the court is ‘interfering’ in every matter of the state.

It may be recalled that on October 9, a clash between two groups happened in the Mominpur area. Following the clash between two groups in the Mominpur area in the South Western part of the city, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganeshan demanding immediate deployment of CAPF forces in the area.