Trinamool's Martyr's Day: PIL filed in Calcutta High Court to hold programme virtually

Jhargram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a Trinamool Congress (TMC) meeting, in Jhargram. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Amidst growing number of Covid patients in the state, a Public Interrst Litigation (PIL) was filed in Calcutta High Court for making TMC’s July 21 Martyr’s Day programme virtual.

On the other hand, the opposition BJP faced a blow from the court over their public rally programme at Uluberia on July 21.

According to High Court sources, the court has asked the BJP to submit an affidavit about the deployment of police during their programme and also will they have a problem if the permission for the rally is given from 8pm.

“The court has asked BJP why they are keen on organizing the programme on July 21 and why not on some other day. The court also mentioned that since there is a programme of TMC and the roads will be busy it won’t be possible to airlift any leaders to the rally spot,” said the Calcutta High Court sources.

The sources also mentioned that the BJP's lawyer had informed the court that the rally is being organized to highlight the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years.

The sources further said that the court told the BJP's lawyer that had it been the birth anniversary celebration of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore then the permission would have been granted.

“The lawyer speaking for the saffron party stated that several central leaders have been invited to be present in the programme. The court mentioned that the hearing will be held on Wednesday after the saffron camp submits necessary affidavits,” further added the court sources.

It may be noted that to counter Trinamool Congress’ Martyr’s Day programme on July 21, the Bengal BJP has organized a public rally at Howrah’s Uluberia on the same day with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as the main speaker.

According to party sources, during protest against the speech Nupur Sharma on Prophet, BJP office in Uluberia was vandalized and was set on fire for which the saffron camp has decided to organize a public meeting at Uluberia.