Tamil Nadu: Supreme Court strikes down 10.5 % reservation for Vanniyars

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 10.5 per cent reservation provided to Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community (MBC) in Tamil Nadu, in government jobs and admission to educational institutions.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai upheld the Madras High Court order which had quashed the reservation.

"We are of the opinion that there is no substantial basis for classifying Vanniakula Kshatriyas into one group to be treated differently from the remaining 115 communities within the MBC groups and, therefore, the 2021 Act is in violation of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution. Therefore, we uphold the decision of the high court," the bench said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had in February last year passed the then ruling AIADMK-piloted bill providing internal reservation of 10.5 per cent for Vanniyars, with the incumbent DMK government issuing an order in July 2021 for its implementation.

It had split the aggregate 20 per cent reservation for MBCs and denotified communities into three separate categories by regrouping castes and provided a 10 per cent plus sub-quota for Vanniyars, formerly known as Vanniakula Kshatriyas.

The Vanniyar, also spelled Vanniya, formerly known as the Palli, are a Dravidian community or jāti found in the northern part of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

From the 19th century, peasant castes typically classified under Shudra category, such as Vanniyars have made mythical claims that their ancestor was born from the flames of a fire sacrifice. Certain Merchant and Artisan castes have fire born myths as well.

Many Lower castes use a process of Sanskritisation to get upward mobility by creating such fire myths. Vanniyars, historically considered a lower caste, have been trying to gain upward mobility since 19th century to move away from lower status using these Agnikula myths.

During the growth of Tamil Nadu's economy, the Vanniyars have mostly stuck with agriculture, buying up the lands of erstwhile landlords who were moving to urban areas.

Most remain either marginal farmers cultivating small areas of land or landless labourers. However, they have been hurt significantly by the rising debt crisis engulfing Tamil Nadu agriculture, and many now work as day labourers in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Due to their population size and concentration, the Vanniyars wield significant political clout in northern Tamil Nadu. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is a political party was formed by S. Ramadoss from the Vanniyar Sangam, a caste association. It has been known on occasion for its violent protests against Dalits and draws its support base from Vanniyars.

The Vanniyars who previously were of the Backward Class category, were now designated as a Most Backward Caste after successful agitations by them in the 1980s entitling them to 20% reservations. The reason for the agitation and subsequent re-classification was to avail more government benefits for the community.

In 2020, the PMK launched an agitation to obtain 20% reservation solely for Vanniyars and forced the Tamil Nadu government to institute a caste census.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:45 AM IST