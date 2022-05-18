Supreme Court invokes Article 142, orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassin A.G. Perarivalan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan, convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The verdict is expected to pave the way for the release of other six convicts in the case, including Nalini Sriharan and her husband Murugan, a Sri Lankan national.

The Indian Judiciary and the constitution of India believe that every citizen of India must get “complete justice”. The Constitution of India under Article 142 grants the power to the Supreme Court for passing any decree to do “complete justice”.

But since the past few years, the said Article 142 has become a gigantic part of the Supreme Court which is invoked several times to decide the case and to do the “complete justice”.

Further, there is no specific guideline or rule provided by the law which explains when, where and under which circumstances the Apex Court can invoke the said article to do “complete justice”.

51-year-old A.G. Perarivalan is a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He is on life imprisonment along with Murugan and Santhan who were other two convicts of the same case.

He was arrested on 11 June 1991 at Periyar Thidal, Chennai by Central Bureau of Investigation officers. He was charged with providing a 9-volt battery for the explosive device to assassination conspirator Sivarasan.

His death penalty was commuted to life term imprisonment after a Supreme Court verdict on 18 February 2014. On 19 February 2014, Government of Tamil Nadu announced its decision to release him along with six other convicts.

Having been granted bail by the Supreme Court, Perarivalan was released on bail on 15 March 2022.

Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, occurred as a result of a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, India on 21 May 1991. At least 14 others, in addition to Rajiv Gandhi, were killed.

It was carried out by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam (also known as Kalaivani Rajaratnam or Dhanu), a member of the Sri Lankan Tamil separatist organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) along with Dr. Jagjit Singh Chohan of the National Council of Khalistan (NCK) and Gurjant Singh Budhsinghwala of the Khalistan Liberation Force.

At the time, India had just ended its involvement, through the Indian Peace Keeping Force, in the Sri Lankan Civil War. Subsequent accusations of conspiracy have been addressed by two commissions of inquiry and have brought down at least one national government.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:59 AM IST