Supertech twin towers to be demolished on May 22: Noida authorities tell Supreme Court

The Noida authority on Monday informed the Supreme Court that Supertech 40-story twin towers will be demolished on May 22, reported news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In its August 31 judgment, last year, the Supreme Court had ordered for the demolition of twin towers in Noida.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that all authorities should strictly comply with the timeline given in the Noida authority affidavit. Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing the Noida authority, submitted before the bench that the demolition process has commenced, and the twin towers will be completely demolished on May 22. The top court was informed that the entire debris will be removed by August 22.

Kumar submitted before the bench that a meeting of all stakeholders was held on February 9, and the timeline for the demolition of Supertech twin towers was decided. The Noida authority submitted that NOC from GAIL has also been received, along with NOCs from other authorities.

On February 7, the top court was informed that GAIL's NOC was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metres and depth of 3 meters.

On February 7, the Supreme Court had directed that the demolition of the twin towers built by real-estate major Supertech Ltd in violation of norms at its Emerald Court project in Noida should start within two weeks.

On January 17, Kumar had informed the top court that a demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, has been finalized to carry out the demolition of towers.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 17.

On January 12, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for “playing truant with the court”.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd’s twin 40-storeyed towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in “collusion with NOIDA officials”, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:20 PM IST