A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Thursday rejected the bail application of Anuj Keshwani in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claims he was found in possession of commercial quantity of drugs and is a drug peddler. Keshwani has been in custody since Sep 7, 2020.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:20 PM IST