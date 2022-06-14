Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Court allows Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with police | File Photo

In the latest update in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, a Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The court while givnsaid that the transit remand application submitted by Punjab Police is still under consideration

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Mohali while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of weapons, Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Vivek Sheel Soni said on Tuesday.

A case under relevant provisions of the law including the Arms Act has been registered against them at Mohali.

Soni said the two were in regular touch with Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who allegedly provided a car to the assailants in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and was recently arrested.

Both the accused were working on the directions of Goldy Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan, he said in an official statement.

Soni said that acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Mohali police along with a team of Anti-Gangster Task Force following which the arrests were made.

(with agency inputs)