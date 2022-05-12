Shanti Mohotsav: Organisers asked to seek fresh permissions

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the organisers of Mumbai Shanti Mohotsav 2022 to seek freshpermission for the event after the Mumbai police refused to grant them permission to hold the event at the MMRDA ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex on May 12.

The event is to be organised by the Holy Spirit Generation Church, Ahmednagar. According to the plea, more than 7,000 of its members from all over the country are expected to attend it.

A vacation bench of justices AK Menon and NR Borkar asked the petitioner to seek fresh permission after the police refused NOC citing law and order situation. The HC was hearing a petition filed by the religious institution through its founder and chairman Pradeep Kolhe.

The petition filed through advocate Tanvir Nizam states that they have been seeking various permissions from the authorities concerned since April this year and have already obtained several of them, including the one from the Chief Fire Officer

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:34 AM IST