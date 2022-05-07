'Sedition law needs no reconsideration': Centre tells Supreme Court

The Central government on Saturday defended the sedition law and told the Supreme Court that the colonial-era law "needs no reconsideration".

The apex court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law.

In a written submission, the Centre told the three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, that the judgement in Kedar Nath Singh v State of Bihar is a good law and needs no reconsideration, reported Live Law.

The affidavit further states that the judgement must be treated as binding precedent requiring no reference.

“A holistic reading of Kedar Nath Singh clearly reveals that Constitution Bench considered constitutional validity of Section 124A from perspective of all constitutional principles including test of Article 14, 19, 21 contained in Part III,” affidavit stated.

“Merely because Article 14 & 21 are not mentioned, would not undermine its final judicial conclusion. The 5 judge bench read down Sec 124A only to bring it in conformity with Art 14, 19 & 21 of Constitution,” it added.

“No reference, therefore, would be necessary nor can three-Judge Bench once again examine constitutional validity of very same provision,” it further added.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:33 PM IST