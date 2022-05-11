Sedition Law: In a historic move, Supreme Court orders Centre, States to halt filing FIRs under Section 124A

In a historic order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the sedition law will be paused until the Centre completes its review. Those already facing sedition charges can approach courts for bail.

"The Union of India will reconsider the law. The petitioners say the law is being misused. The Attorney General had also mentioned the sedition charge filed in Hanuman Chalisa case. It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over. We hope and expect that Centre and State will desist from registering any FIR under 124A or initiate proceeding under the same till re-examination is over," Chief Justice NV Ramana said.

If any fresh cases are filed, those charged can approach the court.

"The Union of India is at liberty to pass directives to states to prevent misuse of the law," the CJI added.

The Centre was responding to the Supreme Court, which had sought to know if it will direct states to keep cases under the provision in abeyance until the reexamination of the law is completed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's stand on keeping the pending sedition cases in abeyance until the Centre goes through the provisions of the law which has been challenged in the apex court.

The solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, said, "As far as pending cases, we don't know the gravity of each cases, may be there is a terror angle, or money laundering. Ultimately, the pending cases are before judicial forum, and we need to trust the courts."

The Centre in its affidavit on Monday had urged the apex court to defer hearing on petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the law until it can “re-examine and re-consider the provisions of Section 124A”.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:32 PM IST