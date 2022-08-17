e-Paper Get App

SC stays Jharkhand HC proceedings on petitions seeking CBI, ED probe against Hemant Soren

The bench asked the High Court not to proceed with the PILs as the case is pending before it.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed proceedings before the Jharkhand High Court on PILs filed against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged money laundering through shell companies and obtaining a mining lease while he was in power.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia also reserved its order on a plea filed by the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister challenging the High Court's order which accepted the maintainability of PIL seeking a probe against Soren.

The bench asked the High Court not to proceed with the PILs as the case is pending before it.

In its order, the apex court stated, "Heard counsels of the petitioners. Order reserved. Since the Court is seized of the matter, the High Court shall not proceed further with writ petitions." Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State government, submitted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced materials in a sealed cover to the High Court without there being any incriminating evidence against the Chief Minister.

The original petitioner did not file a First Information Report (FIR) and directly approached the High Court, Sibal said The bench during the hearing observed, "We are only concerned with this. The Chief Minister already had 0.88 acres of land before he assumed office. It's not as if the office was misused to amass wealth." Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the plea and argued that any petition which shows corruption cannot be thrown out on technicalities and the credentials of the petitioner become irrelevant when there is an offence.

The top court was hearing a plea of the Jharkhand government and Soren challenging the June 3 order of the High Court admitting the PILs filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma demanding a probe against the Chief Minister and his family for grant of mining leases, alleged money laundering by shell companies linked to him and MNREGA contracts of 2010.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalSC stays Jharkhand HC proceedings on petitions seeking CBI, ED probe against Hemant Soren

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: CID probe in death of former MLC Vinayak Mete in road accident

Mumbai updates: CID probe in death of former MLC Vinayak Mete in road accident

West Bengal: CBI freezes fixed deposits of over Rs 16.97 crore of arrested TMC leader Anubrata...

West Bengal: CBI freezes fixed deposits of over Rs 16.97 crore of arrested TMC leader Anubrata...

BITSAT direct admission 2022 registrations begin; here's how to apply

BITSAT direct admission 2022 registrations begin; here's how to apply

'Hang the teacher but don’t abuse entire Rajput community': Rajasthan Minister on Dalit boy's...

'Hang the teacher but don’t abuse entire Rajput community': Rajasthan Minister on Dalit boy's...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC asks arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, 5 others to appear...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC asks arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, 5 others to appear...
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes