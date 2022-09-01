e-Paper Get App

SC declines to entertain plea seeking uniform judicial code across India

A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat said it was not inclined to entertain the plea. The plea was later withdrawn.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
SC declines to entertain plea seeking uniform judicial code across India | PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions to the High Courts across India to adopt a uniform judicial code.

A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat said it was not inclined to entertain the plea. The plea was later withdrawn.

The plea was filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay saying such a step will contribute to access to justice for the citizenry.

"Direct all the High Courts to take appropriate steps to adopt a uniform procedure for case registration, use common judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations and make the court fee uniform," the plea has stated.

Alternatively, direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report in consultation with the High Courts in order to make judicial terms, phrases, abbreviations, case registration and court fee uniform, it has added.

The petition has submitted that the terminology used by different High Courts for different types of cases are not uniform and this non-uniformity causes inconvenience not just to the general public but, in many cases, to the advocates and the authorities as well.

"All the 25 High Courts across the country have different usage of the phrases when it comes to identifying different cases," said the plea.

Read Also
Mumbai tops the list in ordering condoms via Swiggy Instamart: Survey
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalSC declines to entertain plea seeking uniform judicial code across India

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 271 new Covid cases, three deaths

Delhi: 271 new Covid cases, three deaths

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee rallies to celebrate UNESCO tag for Kolkata's Durga Puja

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee rallies to celebrate UNESCO tag for Kolkata's Durga Puja

Uttar Pradesh: Mess worker nabbed for 'molesting' Class 10 student in Amethi

Uttar Pradesh: Mess worker nabbed for 'molesting' Class 10 student in Amethi

SC declines to entertain plea seeking uniform judicial code across India

SC declines to entertain plea seeking uniform judicial code across India

Mamata Banerjee says 'all in RSS weren't bad', Congress & others slam her over 'opportunism'

Mamata Banerjee says 'all in RSS weren't bad', Congress & others slam her over 'opportunism'