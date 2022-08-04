e-Paper Get App

SC offers temporary relief for Uddhav faction; defers EC decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it would take a call by Monday on referring the matters related to the recent Maharashtra political crisis to a constitution bench

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Election Commission not to take any decision for now on the Eknath Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party poll symbol.

"We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench," the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.

