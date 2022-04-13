Relief to Kirit Somaiya as Bombay HC grants interim protection to BJP leader in cheating case

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Wednesday gave interim protection to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in in alleged cheating case for allegedly collecting Rs 57 crore for restoration of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

In case if arrest, to be release on personal bond of Rs 50k, the court said.

Meanwhile, sessions court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son and former corporator Neil Somaiya in a cheating case regarding misappropriation of funds they collected in 2014 to save warship INS Vikrant from being scrapped.



Kirit Somaiya had approached the Bombay High Court on Tuesday challenging the order of a sessions court denying him relief in an alleged cheating case.

A case was registered against Somaiya and his son, Neil, for cheating for allegedly collecting Rs 57 crore for restoration of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant has significance as a warship and the accused used its name to collect funds, the court was told. The police said they need to probe how the money was used. The prosecution further told the court that Kirit Somaiya had said on his own Twitter regarding collection of Rs 140 crore. It also said that tampering with the probe may be possible, as well as pressuring the complainant, as the accused is a former public representative. A detailed order is yet to be made available.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:28 PM IST