Prophet remarks row: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh's judicial custody cancelled; court orders to release him immediately

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh |

A court on Tuesday returned the remand application for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, who triggered controversy with his derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The court ordered to release Raja Singh immediately.

A city court had initially had sent Raja Singh to judicial custody for 14 days for making derogatory remarks.

Raja Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday morning, was presented at Nampally Criminal Court amid tight security and high tension due to protests by his supporters and those opposed to him.

Police had resorted to baton charge to disperse the two groups who were raising slogans against each other.

Fourteenth Additional Metropolitan Magistrate remanded Raja Singh to judicial custody for two weeks. He is likely to be shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

The member of Telangana Assembly was arrested in the morning after massive protests by Muslims at various places in Hyderabad demanding strong and immediate action against him.

The MLA was also booked at Bahadurpura, Dabeerpura and Balanagar police stations in Hyderabad and in Sangareddy and Nizamabad districts.

Raja Singh on Monday night uploaded a video on Facebook making derogatory comments against the Prophet, triggering massive public outrage.