PIL in Bombay HC seeks permanent mechanism for appointment of judges

MUMBAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court highlighting the acute shortage of judges in the HC. The PIL seeks a directive for a permanent mechanism for appointing judges of the HC expeditiously.

The PIL has been filed by Bombay Lawyers' Association through advocate Ahmed Abdi, highlighting the fact that at present the HC is functioning with only 57 judges as against the sanctioned 94 judges.

"By the end of this year, nine judges are to retire from their service which would further bring down the number of judges to 48, which is less than 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength," the PIL adds further.

The PIL has further stated that the delay in appointing judges amounts to "straightaway denying access to justice" for litigants. "This has caused a huge delay in delivering justice and also breaches the fundamental right to access of justice," the petition reads.

Several matters aren't being listed for grant of urgent hearing due to the shortage of judges in the HC.

The PIL further highlights the fact that in the year 2021, the HC has disposed of nearly 67 per cent cases while 33 per cent cases of the particular year is pending.

The matter is likely to be mentioned on Wednesday morning before a bench led by Justice Amjad Sayed.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:18 PM IST