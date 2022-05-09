Patiala clashes: Main accused Barjinder Parwana sent to 14-day judicial custody

Days after clashes broke out in Patiala, main accused Barjinder Parwana in the violence was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

Stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out on April 29 afternoon when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march near Kali Mata temple in the city.

A week ago, the key conspirator Barjinder in the clashes had been remanded to four-day police custody.

Patiala Clash | Accused Barjinder Parwana sent to 14-day judicial custody — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

During the remand from May 1 to May 5, Parwana was interrogated about issues linked to the clash that erupted between two groups over the anti-Khalistani march in Patiala. He was arrested by police in Mohali on Sunday morning. The accused was brought to Mumbai by Vistara flight from Mohali airport at 7.20 am.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport. Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

Police registered six FIRs and arrested three accused in connection with the violence yesterday, according to IG, MS Chhina.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:21 PM IST