Patiala clashes: Main accused Barjinder Parwana remanded to 4-day police custody

In the latest development in the Patiala clash, the main accused Barjinder Parwana was on Sunday remanded to 4-day police custody.

Barjinder Singh Parwana, was among three people arrested today in connection with the violence that had left four people injured. Two groups had clashed on Friday last over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Inspector General of Police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said, "The main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali." Parwana will be presented before a court here to seek his police remand for further questioning, said Chhina.

A resident of Rajpura in the district, Parwana is one of the masterminds of Friday's incident, according to the police.

Singla, the working president of a group called 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' has already been arrested on charges of taking out the procession without permission and instigating violence.

Police on Saturday had said that it had arrested Singla, Daljeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh in connection with Friday's incident.

Six FIRs have been registered in the matter and a total of 25 people had been named in them.

The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)' began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event. Four people were injured in the incident.

