Orbit Ventures case: Bombay HC fines CP 25k, withdraws it after police submit report

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Monday first imposed and then withdrew the cost of Rs 25,000 imposed on Commissioner of Police (CP), Mumbai, concerning tracing absconding builders Rajen and Hiren Dhruv of Orbit Ventures.

A division bench of Justices KR Shriram and Arif Saleh Doctor, irked by absence of a police officer to show compliance of its earlier order for tracing absconding Rajen and Hiren Dhruv, had imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the CP.

However, in the evening, as a report was submitted by government pleader Poornima Kantharia, the court withdrew the cost. She submitted a report detailing the efforts taken by the police to trace the absconding builders. HC order did not mention that a police officer had to remain present in the court.

On July 22, the HC had directed the CP to take immediate steps to trace whereabouts of Rajen and Hiren Dhruv after the duo absconded instead of surrendering before the court on that day to serve their six months civil imprisonment for contempt of court.

The HC had also directed the banks and financial institutions concerned to freeze accounts of these builders.

The police said that they have launched a search to trace the builders and for that separate teams have been formed. Besides, the police have also issued

Look Out Circular (LOC) against the duo. Meanwhile, the court was informed that the duo has filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court challenging this order of the HC. The HC was hearing a plea filed by Axis Finance, through its counsels Venkatesh Dhond, Rashmin Khandekar and Nishit Dhruva, for recovery of Rs 163 crore from Orbit with 16.25 per cent interest per year from January 1, 2021 till payment is done.

On March 23 this year, the HC had sentenced them to six months of civil imprisonment after finding them guilty under the Contempt of Court Act for wilful disobedience of its earlier orders. The orders were passed in a dispute between Orbit Venture Developers and Axis Finance Ltd.

The court had, however, suspended their sentence after they gave an undertaking that they will repay Rs 102 crore in six installments beginning March 31.

They had even given an undertaking that they would not create third-party rights in several flats in their project in Swarvoski Apartments in Khar West.