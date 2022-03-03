OBC quota: Setback for MVA as Supreme Court rejects interim report by backward classes panel

The Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Thursday received a major jolt after the Supreme Court rejected the interim report submitted by the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) headed by Justice (retired) AV Nirgude strongly recommending the restoration of 27% political quota in local bodies subject to a permissible upper limit of 50% excluding statutory reservation for SC and ST.

Noting that the interim report was prepared without empirical study and research, the Court directed the State of Maharashtra and the State Election Commission to not act upon it.

The apex court said the report did not contain proper statistics on political representation and ordered that the elections will not be held with OBC reservation unless further directions are given.

Today’s order came days after the elections to 106 nagar panchayats were held in the absence of OBC reservation which was scrapped by the apex court last year and also stayed the ordinance promulgated by the state government providing 27% political reservation to OBC community in the local bodies.

The apex court’s order came when the elections to the elections to the 15 municipal corporations including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and 24 Zilla Parishads are slated for this year. The State Election Commission had sought reports from municipal corporations on the delimitation of wards from these bodies till March 5.

The MSBCC, which submitted its report last month to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the OBC population in Maharashtra is 38% and not 33% as pointed out by the union ministry of social justice in its report released in March 2021. The state government will submit the report to the Supreme Court as per its ruling. The hearing, which was slated for Monday, will take place soon in the apex court.

‘’Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achieving and Learning (SARAL) and Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) indicate that there are 32.93% population belonging to OBCs in Maharashtra and UDISE (rural and urban) indicate that OBCs are 38% of the state population. This means that the Backward Class (BCC)/Other Backward Class (OBC) population is more than 38%,’’ said the Commission. It further added, ‘’ Considering the percentage of OBC pupils in schools, it endorses that percentage of OBCs in Maharashtra may be much more than 38%.’’

‘’The Commission though it fit to recommend to restore 27% reservation which is already permissible by various enactments excluding the area notified by Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996 and subject to permissible upper limit of 50% to BCC/OBC category in local self government excluding statutory reservation meant for SC and ST,’’ it said.

According to the Commission, for the upcoming local body polls, the representation of backward classes is more meaningful for the purpose of their participation and decision-making process in local bodies than the percentage of their representations.

‘’Number of representatives has lesser importance at this stage than the opportunity to have participation,’’ he said. The Commission’s recommendation is important as the elections to the 15 municipal corporations including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and 24 Zilla Parishads are slated for this year

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:55 PM IST