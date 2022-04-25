No conspiracy behind mid-air turbulence faced by Mamata Banerjee's flight while returning from Varanasi: Centre tells Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Center on Monday submitted a report to the Calcutta High Court stating that there was no 'conspiracy' behind the mid-air turbulence faced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight while returning from Varanasi to Kolkata on March 4.

A PIL was filed in public interest and the Calcutta High Court had asked the central government to file a report in the form of an affidavit in the court and the central affidavit submitted on Monday stated that there was no ‘conspiracy’ in the mid-air turbulence faced by Mamata's flight.

According to the High Court sources, the division bench of Chief Justice said that the petitioner should also file their affidavit and if the petitioner is not happy then they can file the opposite affidavit.

It can be recalled that Mamata claimed that the situation was controlled by the pilot.

“More serious thing could have happened had the pilot not been prompt. In less than 10 seconds things would have been worse. The pilot had to lower the flight by 8000 feet,” Mamata said. She also sustained back injury due to the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that the aircraft in which the Chief Minister was travelling was a double engine French company made where maximum 19 people including two flight attendants can travel. This Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3-tonne lightweight plane has been taken on lease by the state government.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:25 PM IST