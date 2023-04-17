Mumbai: 'Yellow Notice can be issued to trace Nadiadwala’s kids' | File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Bombay High Court that a Yellow Notice can be issued to trace minor children of Bollywood film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala, who allegedly have been taken by his Pakistani wife to the neighbouring country.

A letter written by Deputy Inspector General of Police, International Police Cooperation, CBI, was submitted before a division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere which is hearing a petition by the producer seeking a direction to the government to facilitate the safe return of his two children – nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter – from Pakistan.

On the earlier occasion, the HC had asked the Interpol how it can assist in the case. The letter clarifies that the National Central Bureau, Interpol, is a part of the CBI and acts as an interface between various law enforcement agencies in India with its counterpart of other countries for mutual cooperation to combat crime and trace fugitives. “NCB-India is not vested with any police powers and therefore it’s officers do not undertake any investigation related work. The Ministry of External Affairs is the nodal agency for extradition related matters,” reads the letter.

With regard to Nadiadwala's case, the letter states that a Yellow Notice, which is published to trace missing persons including minors or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves, can be processed subject to availability of certain information with regards to the children.“A message can also be sent via Interpol channels to NCB-Islamabad for locating and welfare check of the child,” adds the letter.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had submitted a status report explaining that it has sought information from their counterpart in Pakistan and have even sent reminders, but have not received any response. It further stated that it has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to provide immediate consular access to two minor children of Nadiadwala. It also sought the Pakistan government to provide details of their whereabouts and the status of their visas and citizenship.