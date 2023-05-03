Mumbai: Siblings get jail for two years for cheating their sister | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A magistrate court has sentenced a pair of siblings to two years of simple imprisonment for forgery and cheating their sister in 2000.

Along with the brother and sister – a 61-year-old businessman and 57-year-old architect, respectively, the court sentenced a man who worked for the victim for many years to two years in jail as well.

Loan availed with forged signature

The accused had obtained a loan of Rs1.66 lakh by submitting a loan application forging their sister Kusum Harsora’s signature and mortgaging her five insurance policies when she was not in the country.

Pradeep Hasora and Anita Hasora, both residents of Mahalaxmi, had sought leniency on the grounds of their age and health. The Girgaon court observed in its judgment of April 21 that the complainant and two accused are siblings and the relation is such that there is faith and trust. Metropolitan Magistrate Nadeem A. Patel further said in the order that the economic offence has caused monetary loss to the victim.

“Day by day the offences of cheating and forgery, that is, economic offences are increasing,” magistrate Patel stated, adding that the nature of the offence is such that it was done with planning.

The siblings had requested the court through their advocates that they be let off on a bond of good behaviour instead of a sentencing. Such a benefit can be extended under the Probation of Offenders Act for the likes of first-time and young offenders. The court refused to extend this benefit to them and said that if in such types of cases unwanted leniency is shown, it will adversely affect society.

