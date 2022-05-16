Mumbai: Pre-arrest bail for man who ‘instigated’ mob

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to Mohammad Usuf Mohammad Iliyas in a case registered by Malegaon police for allegedly instigating a mob in November last year, which had gathered to condemn the communal violence in Tripura.

On November 12, 2021, a bandh was called in Malegaon and Nanded to condemn the communal violence in Tripura where members of the minority community were allegedly subjected to atrocities. The bandh spiralled out of control as protesters pelted stones at shops and police.

In Malegaon, over a dozen people were injured, including 10 policemen.

Justice NJ Jamadar, on May 11, granted pre-arrest bail to Iliyas observing, “The material placed on record by the prosecution, at this stage, however, does not prima-facie indicate that the applicant (Iliyas) instigated the mob and promoted disharmony or enmity between the communities/religious groups.”

Two FIRs were registered by the police against Iliyas.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:28 AM IST