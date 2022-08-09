Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg, now ‘not pressed’, disposed of

An application that was filed in 2020 before the city civil court by Maheshkumar Garodia, claiming that the MMRDA and the state government had entered into ‘his’ land at Kanjurmarg to build the metro depot, was disposed of by the court as it was informed last month that Garodia does not wish to pursue it.

In Oct 2020, the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government had started work on 100 acres of land at Kanjur for the metro depot. The Ghatkopar resident had filed a notice of motion before the court in November making several authorities of the MMRDA the defendants in it. He had sought that all their equipment be removed from ‘his’ land. He had also sought that the court pass an order to stop any further construction work at the land.

On July 13 this year, the court recorded as part of its proceedings, that the advocate for Garodia has not pressed the said application and hence it is disposed of as ‘not pressed’.

Garodia had claimed that he was the lessee of the land where the metro depot work was ongoing and had moved this application wherein he alleged that the MMRDA and the state government are in contempt of two 2016 orders and that they must vacate the plot. In December the same year, he had approached the Bombay High Court for similar reliefs. The HC had stayed all work at the Kanjur depot plot.