Mumbai: Omkar Group promoter gets temporary bail

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has granted temporary bail to Omkar Group promoter Babulal Varma in a money laundering case concerning Yes Bank. The court granted him the interim bail till the end of April for medical reasons, after which he will have to surrender before the Arthur Road prison. It has directed him to furnish a bond of Rs. 10 lakhs and a surety too. It has released him on the conditions that he get examined by specialists of his choice in the period. The Enforcement Directorate filed an application for a stay on the order, which the court did not permit.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:05 PM IST