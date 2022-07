Former Maharashtra MLA Ramesh Kadam | PTI

Mumbai: Prisons are flooded with undertrials and it is not possible to provide cot, mattress and pillow to every inmate, save in exceptional cases, a special court stated while rejecting jailed former Maharashtra MLA Ramesh Kadam’s plea seeking such items.

Kadam has been in jail in Thane since 2015 in a funds misappropriation case. His plea seeking the items due to spinal cord pain since 2018 was denied by Special Judge RN Rokade on Friday.