Mumbai: No relief to former scribe Jigna Vora acquitted of J-Dey murder | File pic

Mumbai: Refusing to waive off the requirement to produce someone to stand as surety for her, a special court that acquitted former journalist Jigna Vora of conspiring with underworld don Chhota Rajan to murder journalist J-Dey in 2018. The court has said that it has no power to give such relief.

The now 48-year-old was acquitted from the case in 2018. The prosecution had challenged her acquittal, which was upheld by the Bombay High Court. Vora had moved the special court as after the HC’s order, she had approached the passport authority for a passport, but the police had given the authority a negative report stating that she had not furnished a surety.

Court refers to Sec 437-A of CrPC

Special Judge AM Patil under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) said in the order while denying the relief that as per a provision Sec 437-A of CrPC which pertains to bail to require accused to appear before the next appellate Court, that upon perusal of the provision, it is seen that the accused shall execute bail bonds with surety to appear before the higher court and those bail bonds shall be in force for six months. Judge Patil said the provision is “very clear”. It said her plea is “devoid of merit” and deserves to be rejected as also that the court has no power to give declaration in the regard (to waive off surety requirement).

Read Also Payal Tadvi case gets J-Dey, Chhota Rajan case prosecutor