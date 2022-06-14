Mumbai: No Bombay HC relief for BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore

In a setback for BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore’s plea seeking pre-arrest bail in an FIR registered against him and others for allegedly forging documents in the name of a deceased person by Dahiwadi police station in Satara.

A division bench of Justices Revati Dere and V G Bisht, while rejecting the plea, has stayed the operation of its order for two weeks to enable Gore to approach the Supreme Court seeking relief. The court continued for two weeks its earlier interim protection from arrest granted to Gore, an MLA from Satara district.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Gore challenging the order of a Waduj court in Satara which refused to grant him relief.

According to the prosecution, one Piraji Bhise had lodged a complaint alleging that bogus documents were prepared fraudulently regarding a land in Mayani village.

Gore had approached the HC in May. At the time, the prosecution, on instructions of Nilesh V Deshmukh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Dahiwadi Police station, had informed the bench that appellant shall not be arrested till the next date of hearing as the appeal is required to be finally heard.

The court had accepted the statement and kept the plea for hearing to June 9.

The division bench headed by Justice Dere had heard the plea last Thursday and reserved the order, which was pronounced on Tuesday.