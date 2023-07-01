Mumbai News: No Relief to Educational Institute Over Plea Against UGC | File Photo

Mumbai: In a setback to Shri Vile Parle Kelwani Mandal (SVKM), that runs the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), the Bombay High Court refused to allow it to withdraw a petition challenging University Grants Commission’s (UGC) notice debarring it from offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale, while refusing permission to withdraw plea on June 28, observed: “We decline to allow the petition to be withdrawn, even if it is to pursue an appellate remedy. Prima facie it seems there is far more to this than meets the eye.”

Plea on ODL and online program

The trust had approached the HC in May challenging the notice issued by the UGC on April 17 to debar/withhold NMIMS from offering any ODL and online program for January-February 2023, July- August 2023, and January- February 2024 academic sessions.

The UGC claimed that the management institute violated norms regarding functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), the quality of self-learning material, and e-learning material (e-LM), and the nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning as per the letter. The institute was also reprimanded for not complying with UGC’s fee refund policy.

The notice further added that SVKM may be allowed to run/offer ODL and online programs for academic session beginning in July- August 2024, only pursuant to inspection/on-site visit by UGC after necessary approvals.

During the hearing on June 28, SVKM’s counsel Sharan Jagtiani sought to withdraw the plea and said that they will move the appellate authority.

However, the judges refused to allow withdrawal of the petition stating there are “specific assertions in the Affidavit in Reply (by under secretary to UGC), for instance, that without approval the petitioner has commenced courses and set up campuses”.

“Our apprehension is that a simply withdrawal will result in transgressions going completely unmonitored,” the judges averred.

Next hearing on July 25

It noted that even at the end of June 2023 there is “no affidavit in rejoinder (SVKM’s affidavit in reply by UGC’s affidavit) and certainly there is not even an attempt made to show that the petitioners have the necessary permissions”.

The judges noted that they are not satisfied that an order of withdrawal ought to be permitted, especially having regard to the as yet untraversed assertions in the UGC’s affidavit.

The HC has listed the petition for hearing on merits on July 25.