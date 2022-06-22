Mumbai: Narayan Rane challenges BMC demolition order before HC | ANI File Photo

A company owned by Union Minister Narayan Rane has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the order of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking it to demolish illegal alterations in his “Adish” Bungalow at suburban Juhu.

In March, the corporation had issued a notice to Kaalkaa Real Estates Pvt. Ltd. asking it to remove the alleged unauthorised work within 15 days failing which the corporation will demolish those portions and recover the charges from the owners/ occupiers.

Rane had challenged this notice before the HC. The court, while granting interim protection against demolition till June 24, asked Rane to file an application before the BMC seeking regularisation of the structure.

On June 3, the BMC rejected the regularisation application filed by Rane.

As the HC protection against demolition expires on Friday, Rane filed a fresh petition seeking an urgent hearing.

Rane has claimed in his petition that the BMC had rejected the application stating that the plans of the bungalow were approved free of Floor Space Index (FSI) and the same was not permissible as per the Development Control Regulations.

Also, the BMC rejected the application stating that Rane had not received pre-clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the proposed regularisation of the alleged unauthorised work.

This objection should have been raised before, claimed Rane.

Rane has prayed that the HC quash the BMC order and pass an order to retain the structure.

The plea will be heard by a division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and MG Sewlikar on Thursday.