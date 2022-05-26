e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale's bail plea rejected for sharing objectionable post against Sharad Pawar

After the expiry of her police custody on May 18, Chitale was remanded in judicial custody till June 1

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Actress Ketaki Chitale | Facebook

A magistrate's court here on Thursday rejected a bail application filed by Marathi TV and film actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested for allegedly sharing an `objectionable' post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

She was arrested on May 15 after a case was registered against her under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc) at Kalwa police station here.

After the expiry of her police custody on May 18, Chitale was remanded in judicial custody till June 1.

Dismissing her bail application, Judicial Magistrate First Class B H Parmar said the alleged offense was of serious nature, hence no relief can be granted.

Chitale is accused of sharing a Marathi verse -- apparently written by someone else -- which contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalMumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale's bail plea rejected for sharing objectionable post against Sharad Pawar

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale's bail plea rejected for sharing objectionable post against...

Mumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale's bail plea rejected for sharing objectionable post against...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Mumbai: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Maharashtra records uptick in Covid-19 infections with more than 500 cases

Maharashtra records uptick in Covid-19 infections with more than 500 cases

Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case, says 'it's bogus'

Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case, says 'it's bogus'

PM Narendra Modi accepts 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, donates cash prize to charity

PM Narendra Modi accepts 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, donates cash prize to charity