Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Sanjay Raut

Medha Somaiya, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seeking damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore and a permanent restrain from publication of the defamatory content against Somaiyas.

In the plea, Somaiya has sought that the Rs 100 crore damages to be deposited with the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Somaiya filed the suit after Raut accused the Somaiyas of a 'Rs 100 crore toilet scam' in the Mira-Bhayandar area. Raut had alleged that funds allocated by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation for the construction of toilets within its jurisdiction were allegedly misused by Medha through her non-government organisation, Yuvak Pratishthan. The allegations were made on April 12 in Shive Sena’s mouth piece Saamna.

Alleging that Raut has made the allegations and accusations without any proof and has tried to malign her reputation by making defamatory statements and comments which are untrue and baseless.

The suit read: “The action of the present Defendant (Raut), by alleging and accusing the Applicant/Plaintiff (Medha) and his family members and organizations are far more malicious and with the only intent to create wrong impressions in the minds of public at large with all such false proof less accusation.”

Initially, Medha had sent a notice on April 29, 2022 and filed a written complaint with the local police station for registration of an FIR against Raut.

The suit further alleges that Raut “has shown total dis-regard for truth, indulged in near sensationalism, and made gains by tarnishing the image of the Plaintiff and her family members. Hence, interim and ad-interim reliefs are necessary”.

Medha has sought an apology from the Shiv Sena leader.

On May 18, Medha had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Raut in a city court. In her complaint filed before the Sewri metropolitan magistrate's court, Medha Somaiya said the allegations made by Raut last month were baseless and completely defamatory in nature.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:04 PM IST