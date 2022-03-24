Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya moves court on fraud in contracts for COVID jumbo facilities

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and former MP has moved an Esplanade magistrate court with a private complaint regarding an alleged massive fraud in awarding contracts for jumbo COVID centres in the city. He has sought investigation into the purported illegalities. He filed the complaint against Lifeline Hospital Management Services and six others for fraud and pocketing public money during the pandemic. He has alleged that they obtained a contract from the civic body to manage covid centre facilities while some of them did not have the experience of a ‘medical service provider’. He alleged that people died in the jumbo facilities as proper medical treatment was not provided to them and hence they are responsible for the deaths and medical complications. His application sought that the court direct the police to register an FIR against the accused persons.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:57 AM IST