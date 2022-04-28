Mumbai: Justice Girish Kulkarni forbids advocate from appearing before him citing his arrogant behaviour

Justice GS Kulkarni of the Bombay High Court recently restrained a lawyer from appearing before him in any matter in the future, citing his alleged “arrogant gestures” within the courtroom.

During the hearing in a batch of arbitration applications, Advocate Premlal Krishnan, appearing for the applicant, conducted himself in an arrogant manner.

“He has not only threatened the Court but also made arrogant gestures also by raising his voice, totally forgetting that he is an officer of the Court,” observed Justice Kulkarni.

Noting that the conduct of the advocate was extremely offensive and disrespectful which amounted to undermining and demoralizing the dignity and esteem of the Court, the HC said that such conduct is incomprehensible and least expected from an advocate of this Court.

“The conduct of Mr Premlal Krishnan, Advocate in the open Court being extremely offensive and disrespectful certainly amounted to undermining and demoralizing the dignity and esteem of the Court. Such conduct is incomprehensible and least expected from an advocate of this Court,” said HC.

The HC had sought to initiate action against the lawyer under Section 14 of the Contempt of Courts Act, observing: “The Court would be failing in its duty if such action is not initiated.”

However, Krishnan's colleague, Advocate Aseem Naphade, intervened and submitted that Krishnan would tender an unconditional apology for his behaviour. Krishnan too expressed his desire to tender an unconditional apology to the Court on affidavit.

Considering Krishnan’s personal and professional career, the HC said he should be given an opportunity to make a written apology as well as an undertaking not to repeat the same behaviour.

The Court accepted the apology and did not proceed with an action for contempt of court.

Justice Kulkarni, however, forbade Krishnan from appearing before his Bench in any matter in the future.

Recently, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay High Court had taken strong exception to the conduct of a lawyer who had gone on a tirade against her accusing her of bias and had threatened to lodge a complaint against her with the Chief Justice.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Fine dining restaurant Indian Accent to open in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 08:06 PM IST